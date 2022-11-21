iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

Further Reading

