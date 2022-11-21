King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,293 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.23. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

