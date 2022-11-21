MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.90.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

MDB stock opened at $159.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $580.47.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.