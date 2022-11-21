Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $306.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.