ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

