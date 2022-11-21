Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVS opened at $97.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

