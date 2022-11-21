Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 50,821 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.37 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.