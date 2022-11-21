Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $343.69 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $328.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

