WealthShield Partners LLC Has $271,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.27 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

