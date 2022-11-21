Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,077 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

