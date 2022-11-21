Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $217.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.