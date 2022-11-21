Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.09 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,540,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

