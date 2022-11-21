Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,489 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 416,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.