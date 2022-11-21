King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

