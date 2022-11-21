Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,897,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 336,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

