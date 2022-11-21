847,713 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 847,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after buying an additional 1,843,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

