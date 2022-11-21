Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.86 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

