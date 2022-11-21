Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD opened at $249.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.