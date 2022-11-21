Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 20,460 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $22.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

