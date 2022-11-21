Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 264.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

