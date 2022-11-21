SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

