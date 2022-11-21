Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

