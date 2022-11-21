Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 125,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $65.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.