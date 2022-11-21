Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

UPS stock opened at $178.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

