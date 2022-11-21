Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 132,376 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,376 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.86 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.