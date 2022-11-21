Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.37 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,641 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

