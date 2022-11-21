Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 28,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

