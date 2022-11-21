Bokf Na Sells 4,017 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $130.42.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.