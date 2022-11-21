Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.