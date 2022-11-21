O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

