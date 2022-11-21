Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,597,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $379.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

