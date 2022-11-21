Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,248 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.28% of DaVita worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,477,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Activity

DaVita Stock Up 1.5 %

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.