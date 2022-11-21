Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.95. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.