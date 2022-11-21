Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 6,021 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

