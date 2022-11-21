Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

