Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

