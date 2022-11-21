Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 930.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

