Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

