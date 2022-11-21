Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.