Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 521.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 81.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

