GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

