Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

NYSE:ALB opened at $276.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

