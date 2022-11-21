Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

