Deutsche Bank AG Buys 940,211 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $81,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

