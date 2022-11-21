Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

