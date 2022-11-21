Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 380 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $399.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $687.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

