Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $240.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

