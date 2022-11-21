BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $720.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $939.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

