Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

EOG stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

