iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

